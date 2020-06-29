Joe and Anthony Russo admit they were left ''stunned'' after Tom Holland told them he had not seen the original trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.
The Russo Brothers were ''stunned'' when Tom Holland revealed he had never seen 'Star Wars'.
Joe and Anthony Russo - who worked with the 24-year-old actor on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War' - couldn't believe it when he admitted he hadn't seen the original iconic trilogy in the iconic sci-fi series.
Speaking on Fox 5 DC to promote their Instagram Live series 'Pizza Film School', Joe said: ''We were stunned. We adore Tom, but I'll tell you, getting to know Tom, Tom is a very young man. ['Empire Strikes Back'] is twice his age.
''We've since gotten him to invest some of his time watching older films, hence the 'Pizza Film School'. Holland needed to go to 'Pizza Film School.' ''
Anthony revealed that Tom's revelation about 'Star Wars' had left him ''really excited'' as he never would have expected to work with someone who hadn't been influenced by the space saga.
The 50-year-old director said: ''I have to tell you, I actually got really excited when he said he hadn't seen it because the idea was so novel to me and unexpected. I was like, 'This is fantastic.'
''Tom is a guy whose sensibilities we really admire and value, and it's like, 'Oh my God, we get to tap into his sensibilities and they're unaffected by Star Wars.' I'm like, 'What is that? What does that mean?' I was very excited by that.''
The pair added that they believe Tom has now watched the movies after they ''busted his chops''.
Joe, 48, said: ''I think we've since busted his chops enough that he's seen it. I think he's seen the [original] 'Star Wars' trilogy at this point.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...