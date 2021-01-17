The Russo Brothers wouldn’t have made ‘Cherry’ without Tom Holland in the lead role, because they wanted to hire a "likeable" actor to make the "dark" movie more "accessible".
The Russo Brothers wouldn’t have made ‘Cherry’ without Tom Holland in the lead role.
Anthony and Joe Russo co-directed the upcoming crime drama, and have said they were unsure of whether to “commit to doing the movie” before they considered hiring Tom – whom they had previously worked with in the Marvel franchise – to play the lead character.
‘Cherry’ is based on the novel by Nico Walker, and the directing brothers said the source material was so “dark” and “complicated” that they wanted to hire a “likeable” actor like Tom to help make the film more “accessible, exciting, and enjoyable”.
Speaking to Variety, Anthony said: “I don’t even know that Joe and I wanted to commit to doing the movie at all until we thought of Tom in the role. The book is dark, very complicated, and that’s what its value is.
“We wanted to make this movie because it speaks to very relevant and current issues dealing with opioid addiction that has to do with the military experience, the modern military experience. It was a very original take on those experiences, specific to the modern generation.
“We wanted to do a version of the movie that was palatable, not like taking your medicine. Tom is so likeable. He’s such an appealing actor, and so good. Once we started thinking about him as a character, the whole movie opened up for us as a possibility because he was our road to an accessible, exciting, enjoyable version of a difficult film.”
‘Cherry’ tells the story of an army medic who finds himself struggling with opioid addiction after returning home, and resorts to robbing banks in order to maintain his drug habit.
The movie was acquired by Apple TV+ in September, and will have a theatrical run on February 26 before moving to the streaming service from March 12.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...