Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are reportedly living together.

The 39-year-old actor - who dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2016 - was reported to have been secretly seeing his 'Betrayal' co-star since February last year, when it was claimed he was smitten with the 35-year-old actress.

And it has now been claimed that the 'Loki' star asked her to move in with him at his pad in Atlanta, Georgia, where he will reportedly be staying for the rest of 2020.

Tom is working on the Disney+ series in the US city and has had to stay there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the pair have been spotted out and about together in Atlanta.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US.

''They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.

''Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced.''

Last year, an insider had claimed: ''Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way.

''They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.

''Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life - he's ready to settle down.''

When it was claimed they had sparked up a romance, Zawe and Tom were starring in Harold Pinter's play 'Betrayal' with Charlie Cox, in which they played a couple whose marriage is torn apart by the wife's affair with the best friend of her husband.

Meanwhile, the 'Thor' star often spoke about his relationship with Taylor - who has been dating Brit Joe Alwyn since September 2016 - during their time together and insisted he didn't care what anyone thought about them.

He said: ''How best to put this? That notion is - look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.''