Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are speculated to have moved in together in Atlanta, Georgia after they were spotted out and about together in the US city.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are reportedly living together.
The 39-year-old actor - who dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2016 - was reported to have been secretly seeing his 'Betrayal' co-star since February last year, when it was claimed he was smitten with the 35-year-old actress.
And it has now been claimed that the 'Loki' star asked her to move in with him at his pad in Atlanta, Georgia, where he will reportedly be staying for the rest of 2020.
Tom is working on the Disney+ series in the US city and has had to stay there amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And the pair have been spotted out and about together in Atlanta.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US.
''They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.
''Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been something they have both embraced.''
Last year, an insider had claimed: ''Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way.
''They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.
''Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life - he's ready to settle down.''
When it was claimed they had sparked up a romance, Zawe and Tom were starring in Harold Pinter's play 'Betrayal' with Charlie Cox, in which they played a couple whose marriage is torn apart by the wife's affair with the best friend of her husband.
Meanwhile, the 'Thor' star often spoke about his relationship with Taylor - who has been dating Brit Joe Alwyn since September 2016 - during their time together and insisted he didn't care what anyone thought about them.
He said: ''How best to put this? That notion is - look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...