Tom Hanks is set to appear in Wes Anderson's new movie, which will be filmed in Spain and also stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.
Tom Hanks has boarded the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie.
The 65-year-old actor has signed up for the new project, which is expected to be filmed in Spain.
It will mark the first time that Tom has appeared in one of Anderson's films but sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the 'Forrest Gump' actor will only have a small part in the flick.
Wes is writing and directing the project but plot details are yet to be disclosed.
Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody - all regular collaborators with 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' filmmaker - have been cast in the new movie.
Murray has worked on nine other projects alongside Wes and says the pair have become firm friends, even though he has never seen Anderson's debut effort behind the camera, 'Bottle Rocket'.
The 'Ghostbusters' actor said: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.
"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.
"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...