Tom Hanks has boarded the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie.

The 65-year-old actor has signed up for the new project, which is expected to be filmed in Spain.

It will mark the first time that Tom has appeared in one of Anderson's films but sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the 'Forrest Gump' actor will only have a small part in the flick.

Wes is writing and directing the project but plot details are yet to be disclosed.

Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody - all regular collaborators with 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' filmmaker - have been cast in the new movie.

Murray has worked on nine other projects alongside Wes and says the pair have become firm friends, even though he has never seen Anderson's debut effort behind the camera, 'Bottle Rocket'.

The 'Ghostbusters' actor said: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.

"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.

"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."