Tom Hanks is ''pretty calm'' about the end of life.

The 'Cast Away' actor has insisted he's not someone who worries about whether they will ''see the end of the day or not'' after he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted Covid-19 in March, before making a full recovery.

In an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''When we were in the hospital, I said: 'I'm 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart - am I a red flag case?' But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried. I'm not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I'm pretty calm about that.''

The 63-year-old Hollywood legend recently blasted those who do not wear face coverings amid the global pandemic and he insisted he cannot understand those who don't feel they have to do their part to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Responding to the worrying extent of the crisis in the US, he said: ''Oh dear! I have nothing but question marks about the official position as well as the individual choice. There's really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. I know societally it's been politicised, but I don't get it, man. I don't understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: 'I don't have to do my part.'''

On President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, he added: ''Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don't think we've got that.''

The 'Greyhound' star recently urged everyone to ''do their part'' and use their ''common sense''.

Hanks also scolded those not following the guidelines to stop the spread of the potentially life-threatening infection.

He said: ''There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

''Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things - I just think shame on you.

''Don't be a p***, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense.''