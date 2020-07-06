Tom Hanks is eager to resume filming his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia - but has admitted it's up in the air as to whether they can fly Down Under as planned later this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Hanks is hoping he'll be allowed to jet out to Australia to resume filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic later this year.
The 63-year-old Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson, also 63, fell ill with Covid-19 whilst he was shooting the currently untitled film by Baz Luhrmann Down Under in March.
And now he and the 'Runaway Bride' star have made a full recovery, he is eager to get back on set.
However, whilst the 'Castaway' actor - who is set to play the late King of Rock 'n' Roll's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the motion picture - is scheduled to film in Queensland in October, he insisted it's all up in the air amid the pandemic.
Hanks is quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: ''There is certainly a plan and a desire from the studio's perspective and from everybody else involved in the movie to figure out a way to make it happen.
''There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a 'maybe' as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising soundstages and all of that go on.''
One of the major issues is that Australian officials have stated that they are keeping their boarders closed until the end of the year.
Director Luhrmann recently reiterated his commitment to making the flick in Queensland but insisted it would be on pause for the time being until the pandemic was under control.
He tweeted: ''I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know that this is no way a reflection on our commitment to making the movie here in Queensland. In fact we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.
''I have spoken to the [Queensland] premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).
''All going well we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right. Baz.''
The film also stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as the 'Hound Dog' singer's parents Gladys and Vernon Presley.
