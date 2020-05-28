Tom Hanks has donated more plasma to coronavirus research.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the disease in March and subsequently offered to help with studies to find a vaccine.

And on Wednesday (27.05.20), the 'Philadelphia' star revealed he'd been to give blood again.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of some bags of plasma and two others of the blood being taken from his arm: ''Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx (sic)''

The pictures were similar to those shared by the Oscar-winning actor last month, when he insisted the procedure had been simple and straightforward.

He wrote at the time: ''Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx (sic)''

The 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor previously spoke of his desire to give back by aiding with vaccine research.

He said: ''A lot of the questions are what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine.'''

Tom previously revealed Rita struggled with coronavirus more than he did as she had a ''much-higher fever'' than him as well as other symptoms.

He said: ''Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell.

''She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.''