Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary by ''social distancing at home'' with their ''favourite wine'' and a ''lovely dinner''.
The couple are taking things one day at a time after they both recently recovered from a battle with coronavirus, and as they get ready to celebrate 32 years of marriage on Thursday (30.04.20), sources have said their low-key plans involve ''their favourite wine'' and ''a lovely dinner'' at home.
An insider said: ''Tom and Rita are social distancing at home for their anniversary. Their plan is to enjoy their favourite wine and create a lovely dinner together. They both love to cook.''
Even though they can't go out to celebrate their special day, the pair are still ''so excited'' about their anniversary.
The source added: ''Tom and Rita get so excited about their anniversary because it's a reminder to them that they are blessed to have found a lifetime partner. Their friends always say, 'They just both feel lucky to have each other.' ''
Tom and Rita, both 63, make their marriage work by ''supporting one another'' in everything they do, as sources say love just ''comes naturally'' for them.
The insider explained: ''They are always asked how they make their marriage work, and while they each have different reasons, the one thing they always agree on, is they support one another in their careers and family life and have remained in love. They know that can be no easy feat but it has come naturally for them. They both put in the effort and appreciate what they have.''
And this year's anniversary is made even more significant for the couple - who have sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24, together, as well as Tom's two children from a previous marriage, 42-year-old Colin and 37-year-old Elizabeth - because of their shared coronavirus experience.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source said: ''This year, experiencing COVID-19 together was life-changing. They had to ride the wave of an illness that could have killed one or both of them. Being apart from their children during the experience made them reflect on everything they have in life, especially each other. It has made them truly appreciate their love for one another and the life they have built.''
