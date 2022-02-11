Tom Hanks movie 'A Man Called Otto' has been acquired by Sony Pictures for $60 million.

The forthcoming film - about a grumpy, retired guy who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbours - is the biggest deal so far at the virtual European Film Market.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said: "What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios.

"Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery."

Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will also star in the movie, production for which will begin later this month in Pittsburgh.

SF Studios’ Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, who is one of the producers, said: "Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the material and vision for how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all away.

"We couldn’t be more excited for Otto to find a home at our friends at Sony."

'Sleepless in Seattle' star Wilson - who is married to Hanks - added: "We are thrilled to partner with Sony, who have consistently shown their commitment to film and filmmakers.

"In this era, which offers so many ways to be entertained, we applaud Sony’s commitment to theatrical exhibition."