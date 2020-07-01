Tom Hanks has lashed out at Americans who are refusing to wear face masks.

The 63-year-old actor and his actress wife Rita Wilson, also 63, contracted coronavirus in March, but both made a full recovery as they isolated themselves.

The pair continue to follow basic protection measures by social-distancing, wearing masks in public places and washing their hands.

And the 'Castaway' star has urged everyone to ''do their part'' and use their ''common sense'' amid the global pandemic.

Hanks also scolded those not following the guidelines to stop the spread of the potentially life-threatening virus.

Speaking during a press conference for his upcoming Apple TV+ movie 'Greyhound', Hanks said: ''There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

''Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things - I just think shame on you.

''Don't be a p***, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense.''

The 'Forrest Gump' actor insisted he and Rita are doing ''fine'' and said they were ''model recoverers from Covid-19''.

He said: ''Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the Covid-19 experience, we are fine.

''We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from Covid-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine.''

Whilst the pair are back to good health, Hanks admitted he is clueless as to when he'll be able to return to work.

He explained: ''I have no idea when I will go back to work.

''Nobody has any idea of when they will go back to work. But the time will come. We just don't know when. ''Everything comes into play - there's financial concerns, there's legal concerns, liabilities.

''There's physical concerns about 'how does everybody get to work and go into the same soundstage, and work in such close quarters?'''