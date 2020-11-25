Tom Ford is selling a watch made out of 35 bottles' worth of recycled plastic.

The 002 Ocean Plastic wristwatch, including it's braid strap, is made of plastic found in the ocean, while the packaging is also made of recycled paper.

Ford said: “The Tom Ford customer is accustomed to a very high quality and luxury product. And in my opinion, ethical luxury is THE greatest luxury of all. To know that you are not only wearing a high-quality product, but by simply owning the product you are also taking direct action to improve the planet is incredibly appealing.”

As well as releasing the $995 matte black watch, Ford has also announced a competition with an impressive prize of $1 million for the entity that can produce an alternative to the plastic film disposable bags are made from by 2025, in a bid to protect the world's oceans and reduce carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, In March, Ford and Anna Wintour came together to support fashion designers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America repurposed the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund - which was initially set up in the wake of the terrible events of 9/11 - to help those fashion houses affected by COVID-19.

Explaining their new initiative, they shared: "A Common Thread is a storytelling initiative spearheaded by Vogue and in collaboration with the CFDA, to raise both awareness and needed funds for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was originally established as a response to the tragedy that took place on 9/11. Now, as we are all faced with new challenges, it is being repurposed to - in addition to raising and distributing funds to those who have been most affected - highlight designers and tell the stories of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes across the country in our incredibly strong and vibrant fashion industry. Parameters of the fund are still being established, and applications will be available on the CFDA website beginning on Wednesday, April 8th. The fund is not limited to former Fashion Fund participants or members of the CFDA."