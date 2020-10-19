Tom Felton has revealed that he is planning a "digital celebration" with his 'Harry Potter' castmates to mark 19 years since the release of the first film, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'.
Tom Felton is planning a 'Harry Potter' reunion.
The 33-year-old actor played antagonist Draco Malfoy in the wizardry series based on J.K Rowling's novels and revealed that he is hoping to have a "digital celebration" with his co-stars - including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - to mark the 19th anniversary of the first movie, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'.
Tom explained: "I saw the Weasley twins (Oliver and James Phelps) the other day. We went out to play some golf. (I'm) always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright.
"It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on November 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration ... I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."
Tom played Draco throughout the franchise and is glad that the character continues to be a fan-favourite, despite being seen as one of the bad guys within the franchise itself.
The 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' star said of Malfoy: "He's great. He has so many layers, he's misunderstood, he's also a bit of a git.
"He needs a hug really. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he needs a bit of affection. Either way, I'm highly flattered and intend to do my best to satisfy that desire."
Tom also plays villain The Grand Guignol in Netflix motion picture 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting' and relishes playing darker roles.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "These guys, they seem villainous compared to the other characters, but they don't think they're the villains.
"They're just doing the thing they want to do, what they think is right. You take such a joy in being the master of menace and the newbie of nightmares, et cetera."
