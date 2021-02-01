Tom Felton will host The British Independent Film Awards online ceremony on February 18.
Tom Felton is to host The British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs).
The 33-year-old actor is to present the online ceremony on February 18 from Wales, where he is currently filming 'Save the Cinema'.
The 'Harry Potter' star will be joined by an array of friends and stars including British and international film talent as the winners are revealed to a virtual audience. Viewers can see chats with jurors and famous film fans about this year's nominees and find out the winner as the event is live on BIFA's Facebook page.
Tom said: "British Film has been part of my life for as long as I can remember and now, more than ever, it is so important to support, recognise and celebrate those brilliant creatives who make them. Films brings us all together and I'm delighted to be hosting this year's British Independent Film Awards."
Felton is currently working on Sky Original film 'Save the Cinema' and will star with Jonathan Pryce, Samantha Morton and Susan Wokoma in Sara Sugarman's movie.
He will next be seen in Netflix's Dutch war epic 'The Forgotten Battle' later this year and has also been cast in 'Lead Heads'.
Tom is best known for his role as the villainous Draco Malfoy throughout the 'Harry Potter' film franchise and has also starred in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' and 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting'.
Nominations for the BIFA's were announced in December as 'Saint Maud', 'His House', 'Rocks', 'Calm With Horses', 'Mogul Mowgli' and 'The Father' lead the field.
