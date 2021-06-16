Angels & Airwaves sent a capsule into Space to announce their first album in seven years.

Tom DeLonge's band will release their sixth studio album, 'Lifeforms', on September 24.

And the former Blink-182 star and UFO researcher and his bandmates teamed up with Sent Into Space to reveal their news of a new record and tour by launching a renewable hydrogen capsule, "which played an out-of-this-world premiere of the entire album along with displaying the tour and album information", into Space.

On the main theme running through the follow-up to 2014's 'The Dream Walker', Tom said in a press release: "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”

The group - which is completed by David Kennedy, IIan Rubin, and Matt Rubano - have also released the second single, 'Restless Souls', which is "an honest letter from humanity to God".

Tom explained: “’Restless Souls’ in many ways is an honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult."

The lead single, 'Euphoria', was released in May.

Angels & Airwaves kick off their extensive world tour on September 29 in Riverside, California, and after touring much of North America, they will head to Europe and the UK in March 2022.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tom sold his copyright rights to Blink-182's back catalogue.

The 'I Miss You' rockers' ex lead co-vocalist and guitarist announced the sale to Hipgnosis Songs - a British Guernsey-registered music investment and song management company - and revealed that the partnership, which saw the firm acquire a total of 157 tracks, would enable him to "create more music for many decades to come".

He said in a statement: "It is an honour to have been playing music for so many years and to be in a position to partner with the great team at Hipgnosis to support my work.

"This is now a perfect opportunity for me to not only celebrate my past, but to also give me the foundation to create more music for many decades to come."

Merck Mercuriadis of Hipgnosis added: "If you're under 27 years old and making music they are a seminal band. They had angst, they had energy, they had humour but most importantly they had incredible songs and Tom is at the core of that. It's an honour to welcome him into the Hipgnosis Family."

Tom left the band - who are made up of original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, as well as Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - in 2015.