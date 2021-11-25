Olympic diver Tom Daley launches his own Made With Love knitting kit brand.
Tom Daley has launched his own Made With Love knitting kit brand.
The 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist - who delighted fans with his poolside knitting during Tokyo 2020 over the summer - has unveiled his collection with kits to make vests, flamingo jumpers and even a £220 set to create a customised double blanket.
The 1896 range - which uses biodegradable and renewable pure wool - has been named after the year of the first modern Olympics games.
It features 15 kits, which include £30 for a woolen hat, £70 for a scarf and £120 for a Flamin-GO For It jumper.
They all come with needles, yarn and patterns to create uniquely designs.
He said in a statement: "Over the past two years, knitting has been my saviour. It's been a form of mindfulness in between training and competing, and a way to pass the time while I've been travelling or sat at home during lockdowns.
"I bring my knitting everywhere and I feel like I've accomplished something every time I make something new.
"I like to think knitting is making a comeback so I look forward to people giving it a try if they haven't before, making things they can actually wear."
The sportsman - who has three-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted ahead of the Games over summer that he'd be keeping busy during his downtime at the event with his craft hobby.
He said: "I have lots of things to keep me occupied, like my obsession with knitting and crochet.
"I'm planning on bringing a whole extra suitcase of yarn because I'm not going to be allowed out of the village to go to the shops. I want to make sure I'm well stocked."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...