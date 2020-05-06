Tom Daley has gushed about his ''love'' for his ''little family'' on his and husband Dustin Lance Black's third wedding anniversary.

The 25-year-old Olympic diver and his spouse - whose son Robbie was born in June 2018 via an American surrogate - both took to Instagram to share some of the professional photographs from their special ceremony in May 2017 to mark the milestone.

Alongside a snap of the pair showing off their wedding bands, Tom wrote: ''THREE YEARS AGO

''Can't believe we have been married for 3 years! So much has changed. I love our little family. (sic)''

Whilst screenwriter Dustin, 45, commented on how they've grown ''stronger''.

He added in a separate post on his own page: ''Happy Anniversary! Three years later, three years stronger.''

Two years ago, Tom admitted his marriage was ''far from perfect'' as they spent long periods of time apart when Dustin was working and living out in Los Angeles, whilst he lived in London.

Opening up on married life, he said at the time: ''Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles.

''For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London.

''We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.

''And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing.''

Meanwhile, the pair are keen to expand their family and would love to adopt.

Dustin said last year that they ''would consider adopting'' in the future.

And the Oscar-winner admitted he and Tom want to have a large family because they have both lost loved ones quite early in their adult lives.

He said previously: ''We looked at many different options at the beginning. But I think it became clear we wanted a biological connection to our first born.

''Who knows where we are going to go from here! We might end up with ten, eleven.

''It takes 11 to make up a full football team right?

''Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it. We decided to go to America after we did our research.''