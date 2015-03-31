Posted on 28 March 2015

When 28.03.2015

A police chase scene for Tom Cruise's last movie 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' is filmed outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London. As well as a string of speeding police cars, a series of other police vehicles are seen meandering up and down the road, including one which reverses several yards up the street. A man can also be seen hosing down the road and passing cars during the scene.

The fifth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise directed by Christopher McQuarrie is set to be released in cinemas in July 2015.

Contactmusic

