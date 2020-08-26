Tom Cruise surprised fans by sneaking into a London cinema to watch 'Tenet'.

The Hollywood action star shared a video on social media of his trip to see Christopher Nolan's new sci-fi blockbuster.

The footage shows Tom sitting in the back of a London taxi which drives past landmarks such as Buckingham Palace.

Cruise is also recognised by fans as the taxi stops at a set of traffic lights, despite most of his face being covered by a mask.

The 58-year-old actor said: ''How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask.''

Cruise is then seen arriving at the cinema and poses with a poster for the film, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson among others.

He exclaimed: ''Back to the movies.''

The video also shows the 'Top Gun' star giving a standing ovation as the credits roll on the flick.

Tom said: ''Great to be back in a movie theatre anybody.''

When a fan asked for his verdict on 'Tenet', Cruise replied: ''I loved it.''

Cruise is in the UK capital city shooting 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

Production on the Paramount Pictures blockbuster had been taking place in Venice but shooting was halted as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Italy earlier this year.

Due to the ongoing health crisis production was moved to Longcross Studios in Surrey, England.