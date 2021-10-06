Tom Cruise has reportedly been learning to fly a World War II military plane for dogfight scenes in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
The 59-year-old star – who is renowned for performing his own stunts in his action blockbusters – has been spotted flying a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire in the United Kingdom.
The aircraft – which had two movie rigs on its wings – will be filmed in a chase with another wartime plane.
Tom has already begun his work as agent Ethan Hunt for 'Mission: Impossible 8', which is not slated for release until 2023, even though filming has only recently wrapped on the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7'.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman.
"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break.
"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."
Tom is also set to fly planes in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and previously promised fans that there has "never been" an aerial scene quite like the one that will be featured in the movie – the sequel to the 1986 hit 'Top Gun'.
Cruise, who will reprise the part of Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, recalled: "I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before.'
"There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."
