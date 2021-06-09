Tom Cruise and his 'Mission: Impossible 7' co-stars have just three weeks to finish work on the film after a number of setbacks.
Tom Cruise is in a race against time to finish 'Mission: Impossible 7', according to a new report.
The latest movie in the action series has been hit by a number of delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Cruise – who stars as agent Ethan Hunt – and his fellow cast members now have just three weeks to complete the film.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Mission: Impossible' has been hit by so many delays, there is now a huge pressure to finish on time.
"Tom and the team are tearing their hair out. Some of the crew are agency contractors and are already booked to move on to new projects.
"Without them, Tom will be left scratching around for replacements. And if that wasn't enough, he has his own scheduling conflicts."
The insider revealed that there is one final stunt that is yet to be filmed and it needs to be completed as soon as possible before Cruise, 58, begins promotional work for 'Top Gun: Maverick' which is released in November.
It added: "'Top Gun 2' is released in November, meaning Tom will have to start a schedule of promotional interviews soon. Most of the filming on 'MI7' is completed but there is one last big scene to be filmed.
"The stunt sees a speeding train being driven over the edge of a cliff and into a quarry. There's no way it can be rushed. The pressure is really on."
It was revealed last week that production on the blockbuster had been put on hold temporarily after at least one crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
A Paramount Pictures spokesperson said: "We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus results during routine testing.
"We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...