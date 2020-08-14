Tom Cruise won't ''run on-screen'' with anyone.

The 58-year-old action star turned down a request from his 'The Mummy' co-star Annabelle Wallis for one of their scenes and so she engineered a situation where he kept watching her pounding the treadmill, just so he would agree to have footage of them running together in the film.

She said: ''I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner.'

''So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes.''

And the 35-year-old actress joked that her on-set victory felt ''better'' than winning an Academy Award.

She added in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: ''So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise.''

Despite Tom's running refusal, Annabelle praised him as a ''phenomenal'' movie star and can understand why so many people are in awe of him.

She gushed: ''He's such a movie star, and he does his own bloody stunts! He means business, and he loves this business. He's a cinephile. I think people are in awe of that kind of passion and love for cinema and a desire to excel, to keep growing and keep pushing boundaries...

''He's so old-school. He does everything himself. It's phenomenal. So, no, he's as real as it gets.''

And though it's three years since they made 'The Mummy', the actress hopes people don't stop asking her about her co-star.

She said: ''It's so wonderful to be excited by someone and in awe of what they've achieved in their lives. Yeah, good on him.

''And I hope the questions never stop. I love talking about him. It's really cool.''