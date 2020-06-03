Tom Cruise and his fellow 'Mission: Impossible 7' bosses are said to be planning to build a coronavirus-free village to resume filming ''quickly and safely''.

The movie's bosses have taken over an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire, south east England, where they want to construct a filming location, which will feature VIP Winnebago trailers for the stars of the motion picture.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

''It's also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer.

''It will mean some of the world's biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team.''

What's more, the movie's first assistant director Tommy Gormley is hopeful filming can resume by September.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, he said: ''We hope to start shooting again in September.

''We were days from shooting in Venice - we were right at the epicentre when it all kicked off - so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting.''

And the film's bosses look set to try to return to Italy at some point, as well as shoot ''a big chunk'' of the movie in the UK.

He added: ''We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this.''

Last month, the motion picture's release date was pushed back to November 2021, after it was originally set for release in July 2021.

The film - which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, and Hayley Atwell, and is to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie - suspended filming in Venice when coronavirus started to spread across Italy.

A Paramount spokesperson said at the time ''Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

''During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts.

''We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.''