'Mission: Impossible 7' has had its release date pushed back again and it will now hit cinemas in July 2023, with the eighth movie following a year later.
'Mission: Impossible 7' will not be released until 2023.
The latest installment of Tom Cruise's action saga was first due for release in July 2021, but was pushed back to May this year and later delayed again to 30 September, and now Paramount Pictures and Skydance have announced the movie will now not be seen in cinemas until 14 July 2023 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production.
As a result, the eighth film, which was expected to be released in July next year, will now not come out until 28 July 2024.
In a joint statement, the studios said: "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.
"We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."
Production on the seventh film - which is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie - began in Venice, Italy, in February 2020 but it was halted due to the pandemic and eventually moved to the UK when work could restart.
However, it has been hit by delays twice, most recently in June 2021 following positive COVID-19 tests within the cast and crew.
Tom famously does his own stunts and it was recently revealed he had been learning to fly a World War II military plane for 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
A source said recently: "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman.
"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break.
"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...