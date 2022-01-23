'Mission: Impossible 7' will not be released until 2023.

The latest installment of Tom Cruise's action saga was first due for release in July 2021, but was pushed back to May this year and later delayed again to 30 September, and now Paramount Pictures and Skydance have announced the movie will now not be seen in cinemas until 14 July 2023 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production.

As a result, the eighth film, which was expected to be released in July next year, will now not come out until 28 July 2024.

In a joint statement, the studios said: "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."

Production on the seventh film - which is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie - began in Venice, Italy, in February 2020 but it was halted due to the pandemic and eventually moved to the UK when work could restart.

However, it has been hit by delays twice, most recently in June 2021 following positive COVID-19 tests within the cast and crew.

Tom famously does his own stunts and it was recently revealed he had been learning to fly a World War II military plane for 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

A source said recently: "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman.

"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break.

"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."