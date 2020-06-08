Hollywood film bosses are planning to use CGI for sex scenes.

The movie industry is getting ready to resume production after being put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and guidance has been issued on how to continue to follow social distancing measures on set.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, a 22-page document from the film editors' trade association suggests ''close contact moments'' should be

''either rewritten, abandoned or CGI fixes them''.

Actors and actresses will be give formal lessons on correct handwashing techniques, while it has also been suggested that auditions can be held behind plexiglass.

Everyone on set may be asked to take a coronavirus test every day, medical ''coronavirus compliance officers'' could be present at all events.

All staff working behind the camera should wear masks and visors, and in the world of TV, live audiences should not yet be brought back for filming.

It was recently claimed Tom Cruise and his fellow 'Mission: Impossible 7' bosses have taken over an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire, south east England, where they want to construct a filming location, which will feature VIP Winnebago trailers for the stars of the movie in a bid to keep them all away from the threat of the virus once filming can restart.

A source said: ''The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

''It's also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer.

''It will mean some of the world's biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team.''

What's more, the movie's first assistant director Tommy Gormley is hopeful filming can resume by September.

He said: ''We hope to start shooting again in September.

''We were days from shooting in Venice - we were right at the epicentre when it all kicked off - so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting.''