Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' has been pushed back to 2021.

Paramount's adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel was due to hit the big screen in early October, but the motion picture's release date has been moved to February 26, 2021.

It comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several movies have had release dates pushed back, and production was also halted on many earlier this year.

Jordan - who won Best Actor at Sunday night's (28.06.20) BET Awards - will star as Navy SEAL John Clark (aka John Terence Kelly), who sets out to avenge his wife's killers.

Jamie Bell recently joined the cast of the movie, which filmmaker Stefano Sollima will direct from a script penned by Taylor Sheridan.

Bell is in line to portray Robert Ritter, deputy director of operations at the CIA who helped recruit Clark into the agency.

Ritter has appeared in several of Clancy's novels, including 'Clear and Present Danger', which received the feature film treatment in 1994 with Henry Czerny in the role.

Last year, it was reported that Paramount hopes to build a franchise around Jordan and his portrayal of Clark, who was mainly seen as a secondary character to lead Jack Ryan.

'Without Remorse' delves into his backstory as he finally stepped into the spotlight, and the character has appeared in 17 of Clancy's novels since 1988's 'The Cardinal of the Kremlin'.

The studio had spent years trying to get movie adaptations off the ground, with Ryan Reynolds and Chris McQuarrie previously linked to the project.

Jordan - who will produce the upcoming movie alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec - is also set to take the lead in 'Rainbow Six' with production scheduled for this year.