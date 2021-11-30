Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Furiosa'.

The 40-year-old actor has stepped in for the 'Aquaman' actor after he had to leave the project due to a scheduling conflict.

It is unknown what Yahya is exiting for, but insiders say that it is a secret passion project he had been developing for some time, and production recently moved up on it, which has led to him leaving 'Furiosa'.

Tom will join Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play the titular character, and Chris Hemsworth in the cast. The 'Mad Max' spin-off will be directed by George Miller and will reveal the origins of Furiosa – who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

Anya previously admitted that she couldn't wait to work with George, who co-created the 'Mad Max' franchise and has been involved behind the camera on every film in the series.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress said: "The thing that makes me most excited about 'Furiosa' is, No. 1, George Miller.

"That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him."

Anya also revealed that she was looking forward to take on the physical elements of the part.

The 25-year-old star said: "I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard."

Miller previously explained how he felt it was necessary to cast a younger actress in the prequel flick as he did not believe that the technology was good enough to de-age Charlize.

The filmmaker said: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.

"Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."