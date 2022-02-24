Tom Brady is to produce and appear in a new American football-themed movie.

The 44-year-old NFL legend officially announced his retirement earlier this month, and he now looks set to join forces with Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno on road trip film '80 for Brady'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content are making the motion picture, which will be directed by Kyle Marvin.

It will see Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno playing four best pals and fans of NFL team the New England Patriots - who Brady used to play for - who go on a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see the iconic quarterback in action.

Brady is said to have been part of the film's development alongside Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.

The sports icon won a record seven Super Bowls during a glittering 22 seasons in the sport, and he confirmed his retirement on February 1st.

In a statement, Brady - who spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - wrote: "I have always believed that the sport of football is an 'all-in' preposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

"There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."