Tom Brady has teamed up with ten college and newly drafted athletes to launch his eponymous apparel collection.

The Super Bowl-winning star - who is married to model Gisele Bundchen - is launching his Brady brand online on January 12, and he's hired a group of up-and-coming athletes to feature in the advertising campaign.

Tom told WWD: "Having these ten athletes represent our first Brady campaign is really special.

"They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded."

Tom's new line has been designed by Dao-Yi Chow, the creative director of Sergio Tacchini.

The NFL star has been working on the brand for three years, and it will be available in select Nordstrom stores in the US from January 19.

Meanwhile, Tom recently admitted that Gisele has had a big impact on his fashion sense.

However, the blonde beauty has suggested that he now likes clothes "more than she does".

He explained: "It’s funny, Gisele always says I like clothes way more than she does. She has such great taste and an incredible eye for fashion in general, so of course she has impacted my style and overall fashion sense."

Tom also admitted that he prefers to adopt a "classic" look.

He said: "The right outfit can really boost your confidence. But I think more important than anything, is to just be confident in whatever you choose to wear.

"I dress for the occasion and enjoy experimenting with clothes off the field. In general, classic is the look I’m always going for. I’m trying to look as cool as possible, but I’m the oldest guy in the locker room, so I can’t risk turning into a meme or something on social media."