Gisele Bundchen donned a Tampa Bay jumper to cheer on her husband Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.

The 43-year-old quarterback claimed his seventh title as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the showpiece NFL final at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday (07.02.21).

And he had his lucky charm there to support him, the 40-year-old model - who he tied the knot with in 2009 - who rocked a black long-sleeve emblazoned with the Buccaneers logo and "Go Bucs!" emblazoned across it.

Alongside a selfie in her custom top, the blonde beauty - who has Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11, with Tom, and is step mom to his son John, 13, from a previous relationship - wrote: "Let’s go Bucs!!!!!!! Let’s go papai!!! #LFG #superbowl (sic)"

Gisele teamed her shirt with a black mask with Tom's number 12 in red.

Meanwhile, Tom was upstaged by his daughter after he led his team to victory.

Though all eyes should have been on him, it was Vivian who stole the show during the post-game celebrations.

CBS aired footage of the delighted youngster jumping up and down on stage during the trophy presentation, as well as grabbing handfuls of confetti and throwing it at her brothers.

And after Tom was handed his trophy, Vivian reached out for it and he eventually passed it over to her - meaning she got to hold the award before many of her dad's teammates had touched it.

During the presentation, the sportsman was asked about getting to enjoy the victory with his kids.

He said: "They started off about this big, and now look at 'em. So I'm trying to stop the little clock right now, but it will be nice to celebrate with them, too."

Gisele also shared video footage on her Instagram Story of all three kids celebrating the win from their suite within the stadium, with both boys wearing replicas of their dad's jersey.