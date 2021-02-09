Gisele Bundchen has reportedly left IMG Models after 22 years.

According to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 40-year-old supermodel has decided to leave the agency to take her representation in-house with her twin sister Patricia, who already works as her manager, now taking responsibility.

Gisele is yet to announce the move but previously revealed she would be retiring from modelling and has since remained active in the fashion industry.

It comes after IMG Models welcomed poet Amanda Gorman and Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, in the past month in the wake of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A source told the publication: “It’s been a hot January as new faces and fresh blood are coming into the modelling industry."

Gisele was seen supporting her husband Tom Brady at the Super Bowl on Sunday (07.02.21) donning a Tampa Bay jumper emblazoned with the Buccaneers logo and "Go Bucs!". She teamed her shirt with a black mask with Tom's number 12 in red.

The 43-year-old quarterback claimed his seventh Super Bowl win as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the showpiece NFL final at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tom celebrated his victory with his wife and children, Jack, 13, 11-year-old Benjamin and eight-year-old Vivian

And Vivian stole the show during the post-game celebrations with the youngster seen jumping up and down on stage during the trophy presentation, as well as grabbing handfuls of confetti and throwing it at her brothers.

And after Tom was handed the trophy, Vivian reached out for it and he eventually passed it over to her - meaning she got to hold the award before many of her dad's teammates had touched it.

During the presentation, the sportsman was asked about getting to enjoy the victory with his kids.

He said: "They started off about this big, and now look at 'em. So I'm trying to stop the little clock right now, but it will be nice to celebrate with them, too."

Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen - the mother of his younger two children - shared video footage on her Instagram Story of all three kids celebrating the win from their suite within the stadium, with both boys wearing replicas of their dad's jersey.