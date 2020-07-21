Tom Arnold's divorce from Ashley Groussman has been finalised.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian filed for divorce from Ashley - with whom he has son Jax, seven, and daughter Quinn, four - in February 2019 but it took until last week for their union to be legally dissolved.

The pair have agreed on joint custody of their children and said in a previous statement: ''We pleased to report that we have arrived at an amicable resolution to our custody issues.

We continue to work with a co-parenting therapist and are committed to raising our family in a healthy and cooperative manner.''

Tom will pay Groussman £3453 in spousal support per month until he turns 65, along with paying child support until their children turn 18.

He will also give his ex-wife 50 per cent of the net income from ''all right, title and interest in 12 intellectual properties relating to underlying works which were created during the marriage''.

Tom and Ashley tied the knot in 2009 after a year together, and Tom previously admitted it was ''hard'' to accept the romance is over, although he doesn't want Ashley to feel ''guilty'', because he thinks she's ''been amazing'' throughout their marriage.

He said at the time of their split: ''It's a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because my wife.

''She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way ... The same thing with everybody. And I think it's hard. Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty. ... And I kept saying, 'Hey, listen. ... You have done everything. We've been together. You've been amazing. There doesn't have to be a reason. There doesn't have to be a bad guy.'''

Tom was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, and worked on her former ABC sitcom 'Roseanne', where he played Arnie Thomas and also worked as a writer.

The 'Soul Plane' actor was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.