Tom Arnold says hooking up with his assistant Sasha Boggs ''could happen''.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian recently finalised his divorce from Ashley Groussman, with whom he has son Jax, seven, and daughter Quinn, four, and Tom admitted that he could already be considering a new romance.

Tom told the New York Post's Page Six: ''People are always asking me if me and my assistant are sleeping together. In fact, my rabbi asked that, so I made a video of what it's like to be quarantined with kids, who are in my bed, and how it would be impossible to have any relationship.''

He added that Sasha, 31, has moved in to his house amid the Covid-19 pandemic and she is helping him with his children.

He said: ''[The kids] love [Boggs] and these kids are a handful. People are like, 'Well I'll watch one of those kids,' so I've had to take them everywhere myself, and so then you've got to divide and conquer with these kids.''

However, while he said something could potentially happen between them, Tom insisted that for now, Sasha ''sleeps on the couch''.

He added: ''I mean we can bump together in the hallway. I'm not, like, dead. You know, we can talk about it.

''[My kids] had never seen a woman kiss me or me kiss a woman, and on her birthday, we kissed. They were shocked, so we talked about it for a long time and I said maybe I'd do it again. I'd definitely do it again.''

Tom filed for his fourth divorce in February 2019 but it took until this month for the union to be legally dissolved.

The pair agreed on joint custody of their children and said in a previous statement: ''We pleased to report that we have arrived at an amicable resolution to our custody issues. We continue to work with a co-parenting therapist and are committed to raising our family in a healthy and cooperative manner.''

Tom and Ashley tied the knot in 2009 after a year together. He was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, and worked on her former ABC sitcom 'Roseanne', where he played Arnie Thomas and also worked as a writer.

The 'Soul Plane' actor was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.