Tobey Maguire says that it was a "blessing" to don Spider-Man's suit once again in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Tobey Maguire says it was a "blessing" to play Spider-Man again.
The 46-year-old actor made a surprise return as the web-slinging hero in the new blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and explained that he was grateful to portray the legendary character once more.
Asked about donning the suit again, Tobey – who originally played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy – told the Spider-Man YouTube channel: "It was uncomfortable getting it on and then it's a goof, and then it also has a sort of a power in a sense because it brings me back into that character.
"It really does, there's so much affinity for this character, it means so much to so many people, that once the goofiness of being in lycra or spandex goes away you're like, 'Oh wow. This is cool. This is a responsibility but a blessing, like something that I get to do that I'm grateful for.'"
Tobey reunited with fellow Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in the new flick and revealed that he immediately felt at home after making his big return.
The 'Great Gatsby' actor said: "I just felt super safe and like we were all on the same team and all in support of each other and it just brought out this... I don't know how to put it other than just like this really loving, fun creative experience.
"I was just like sitting in gratitude every day which is not always the case when you're working on something even just from the standpoint of trying to figure out what you're doing."
Tobey added: "It wasn't without its challenges but it all just unfolded the way it needed to. It had a sense of this kind of destiny so I guess the suit was the doorway to that."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Tobey Maguire, Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard talk about Bobby Fischer, the main inspiration and...
Sometimes, the greatest conflicts and clash with smaller and internal conflicts in a major way....
With one of Kate Winslet's most layered, resonant performances, this film is definitely worth a...
When Adele Wheeler lost her husband, her life started slowly deteriorating. Suffering from depression and...
Adele Wheeler is the single mother of 13-year-old Henry and suffers from depression, rarely leaving...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...