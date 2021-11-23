Tito Jackson wants one of his own songs played at his funeral.

The 68-year-old musician wants his track 'Love One Another' - from his latest album 'Under Your Spell' - played as he is laid to rest because he would want the song's message to inspire the mourners.

When asked by NME which song he wants to be played at his funeral, he answered 'Love One Another', and added: "I’m all about sharing the love and we have natural love for each other.

"If we saw somebody in distress and they needed our help, I would say at least 90 per cent of humans around the world would offer that out of natural love. Of course, you’re going to love your wife, your kids, and your friends, but expand that to the world.”

Tito also opened up on the song that reminds him most of growing up at home in Gary, Indiana, with his parents Joe and Katherine Jackson and his brothers, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who became chart-topping sensations The Jackson 5.

The 'ABC' singer - who also has four other siblings; sisters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet and brother Randy - picked Jackie Wilson's ‘Baby Workout’ because he can remember seeing the soul star perform the single on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' and he would sit in front of the television dreaming on one day singing on the same series.

Explaining why he picked that track, he said: "It makes you daydream about old times in Gary: learning music, wanting to be a superstar, and racing to the TV to watch 'The Ed Sullivan Show' and see your favourite artists of the week. My family wasn’t very financially set, so we had to get our pleasure from television or radio.

“Everybody had to fight for their own position in front of the TV. It was very inspirational to watch because that’s what we wanted to do, and to see other people doing it, we knew we could do it too – it was just a matter of time."