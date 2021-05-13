Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 class.
John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, admitted the 2021 inductees, who also include The Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren, have partly been recognised for doing their bit to "create the sound of youth culture".
He said: "This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour artists whose music created the sound of youth culture.
"It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland."
Tina - who is entering the Hall of Fame for a second time after first being recognised in 1991 alongside her ex Ike Turner - said in a statement: "I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists.
"Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years!"
LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award at the ceremony, which will be held at Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on October 30th.
What's more, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will be honoured with the Early Influence Award.
As well as Tina, Dave Grohl and Carole are also entering the Hall of Fame for the second time.
The Foo Fighters frontman was inducted in 2014 for being Nirvana's drummer, and Carole was first inducted as a non-performer alongside her former songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990.
