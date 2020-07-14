Tina Turner is coming out of retirement to feature on Kygo's remix of her iconic 1984 hit 'What's Love Got To Do With It'.

The 80-year-old music legend has been retired since her final 'Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour', which wrapped in 2009, only making occasional appearances at events and on recordings.

However, this Friday (17.07.20), the 'Proud Mary' singer will appear on a cut of her Grammy-winning track - which won Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the ceremony in 1985 - by the Norwegian DJ-and-producer.

Kygo - who remixed the late music icon Whitney's Houston's 'Higher Love' cover last summer - announced on Twitter: ''Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with

@LoveTinaTurner this Friday! 'What's Love Got To Do With It' is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can't wait for you all to hear it.''

'What's Love Got To Do With It' featured on Tina's seminal LP 'Private Dancer' and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012.

The track was originally offered to Sir Cliff Richard, Donna Summer and Bucks Fizz before Tina recorded it.

The famous first line of the song was interpolated on rapper Fat Joe and singer Ashanti's 2002 hit 'What's Luv?'.

In 1993, the song's title was used as the name of a biographical film about the singer's life.

The new remix comes after tropical house star Kygo - whose real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - released his third studio album, 'Golden Hour', which features his 'Higher Love' remix, which charted at number two in the UK.