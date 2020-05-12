'Mean Girls' star Tina Fey was reduced to tears by the success of the 'Rise Up New York' telethon.
The 49-year-old actress was visibly overwhelmed by the public's response to the telethon on Monday night (11.05.20), which raised money for coronavirus relief efforts in New York City.
Prior to revealing the eye-watering amount raised through the event, Tina said: ''I am told that the number of donors is well over 100,000 people from kids with piggy banks to million-dollar gifts.
''No matter how big or small, they all share that spirit of generosity, and in the end, that is how we'll win.''
And when it was revealed that as much as $115 million had been raised through the telethon, Tina appeared to be genuinely shocked.
She asked: ''Is this real?''
The Hollywood star - who was visibly moved by the public's response to the pandemic - added: ''Okay ... $115 million. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers. $115 million, what a great day for New York.''
Tina then thanked everyone who donated their money to the coronavirus relief fund.
She said: ''Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world. There's so much more to do.''
During the telethon, Jennifer Lopez - who was born in New York - also spoke to the people of the city.
The 50-year-old actress - who is engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez - said: ''New York, I know your strength. We're going to get through this but we need to make sure we take care of all our neighbours, including our children.
''Nearly 400,000 school kids are without access to the resources they need to continue their education and we can help them.''
