Timothee Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, which is set to be released in 2023.
Timothee Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
The 25-year-old actor has been rumoured to be taking on the iconic role of the chocolate factory proprietor for several months, but according to Deadline he is now confirmed to be starring in ‘Wonka’, the upcoming film in the works at Warner Bros.
Timothee will play the inventor and chocolate maker in his younger days, before he became the infamous character seen in Roald Dahl’s popular 1964 children’s book, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
‘Wonka’ will look at the character’s adventures before he opens his chocolate factory, with song and dance numbers reportedly set to be included as well, meaning Timothee will need to show off his musical skills.
The film is being helmed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, while David Heyman is producing.
Timothee will become the third star to play Willy Wonka on the big screen, after the late Gene Wilder first brought the character to life in 1971’s ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’, before Johnny Depp played the role in the Tim Burton-directed 2005 film ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
‘Wonka’ is currently slated for a March 2023 release in cinemas.
For Timothee, the role comes as he’s also set to star in a remake of ‘Dune’, the 1984 film directed by David Lynch and based on the novel by Frank Herbert.
The actor will play the lead role as Paul Atreides, and will star alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Charlotte Rampling in the feature, which is being helmed by Denis Villeneuve.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...