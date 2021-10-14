Timothee Chalamet has finished filming for 'Wonka'.

The 25-year-old actor will play the lead role in the musical film, which acts as a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and centres on a young version of the iconic Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka.

Timothee has spent several weeks filming in Lyme Regis, Dorset for the picture – which will see the 'Call Me by Your Name' sing on screen for the first time – and is expected to return back home to the US in the coming days.

The flick is slated for release in March 2023 with Timothee leading an ensemble that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas. The cast also boasts Jim Carter, Rich Fulcher, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

With the exception of the young Willy Wonka, the cast's respective parts are yet to be disclosed.

‘Wonka’ will look at the character’s adventures before he opens his chocolate factory, with song and dance numbers set to be included.

The film is being helmed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, while David Heyman is producing.

Timothee will become the third star to play Wonka on the big screen, after the late Gene Wilder first brought the character to life in 1971’s ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’, before Johnny Depp played the role in the Tim Burton-directed 2005 film ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Warner Bros. have been working on the movie for a number of years, and they previously considered the likes of Tom Holland, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller for the iconic role.