Tim Minchin has announced his debut album, 'Apart Together', which is due out this autumn.
Tim Minchin is set to release his debut album, 'Apart Together', on November 20.
The collection - which he started working on in 2018, upon returning to Sydney - includes the title track, out now, which is inspired by a heartbreakingly beautiful story of an elderly couple who died from hypothermia in each other's arms.
Tim said: ''From the outset, if you enter marriage wholly accepting that it's a commitment to watching each other decay, there's something far more beautiful in that than the greeting-card depiction of love that it's overturning.''
So far, Tim has released the singles 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight' and 'Leaving LA'.
The Australian comedian-and-musician previously teased that the LP is ''quite autobiographical'' and that one of the reoccurring themes is fidelity.
He explained: ''I don't really mind that the theme comes up more than once, because the album's quite autobiographical, and I don't like pretending to be something I'm not. I don't write songs about s*** I haven't experienced.''
The album announcement comes after the 44-year-old musical theatre composer-and-lyricist - who composed and penned the lyrics for the Olivier-winning Broadway musicals 'Matilda' and 'Groundhog Day' - performed at the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One last month.
Tim penned a song specially for the prestigious ceremony and also performed 'Carry You' at the end of the live-stream.
The track is featured in the hit TV series 'Upright', which he directed and starred in.
The eight-part Sky Atlantic series ''follows two misfits thrown together by chance in their quest to get a precious piano from one side of Australia to the other''.
'Carry You' is also featured on 'Apart Together'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
The clip below is taken from Tim Michin's new live DVD 'Ready For This?', this...