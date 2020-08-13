Tim Minchin is set to release his debut album, 'Apart Together', on November 20.

The collection - which he started working on in 2018, upon returning to Sydney - includes the title track, out now, which is inspired by a heartbreakingly beautiful story of an elderly couple who died from hypothermia in each other's arms.

Tim said: ''From the outset, if you enter marriage wholly accepting that it's a commitment to watching each other decay, there's something far more beautiful in that than the greeting-card depiction of love that it's overturning.''

So far, Tim has released the singles 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight' and 'Leaving LA'.

The Australian comedian-and-musician previously teased that the LP is ''quite autobiographical'' and that one of the reoccurring themes is fidelity.

He explained: ''I don't really mind that the theme comes up more than once, because the album's quite autobiographical, and I don't like pretending to be something I'm not. I don't write songs about s*** I haven't experienced.''

The album announcement comes after the 44-year-old musical theatre composer-and-lyricist - who composed and penned the lyrics for the Olivier-winning Broadway musicals 'Matilda' and 'Groundhog Day' - performed at the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One last month.

Tim penned a song specially for the prestigious ceremony and also performed 'Carry You' at the end of the live-stream.

The track is featured in the hit TV series 'Upright', which he directed and starred in.

The eight-part Sky Atlantic series ''follows two misfits thrown together by chance in their quest to get a precious piano from one side of Australia to the other''.

'Carry You' is also featured on 'Apart Together'.