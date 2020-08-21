Tim Mcgraw is ''really proud'' of his ''outspoken'' daughters.

The 53-year-old country star has three daughters - Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 - with his wife and fellow singer Faith Hill, and has said he's pleased his children ''don't tolerate injustice for anybody'' and says they aren't afraid to stand up for what they believe in.

He said: ''They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in. They don't tolerate injustice for anybody, expected for themselves or for anybody else. And they speak up about it. And I'm really proud of that.''

Tim is proud of all three of his daughters, but gave a special mention to Gracie, who is currently pursuing an acting career in LA.

He added of his eldest child: ''Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in LA, and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind. And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life.''

The 'Humble and Kind' singer also spoke about his youngest daughter, Audrey, who recently graduated high school, but was forced to miss her graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Tim's family made sure to host an at-home party to give Audrey the same experience her older sisters had during their graduation.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''We made the house look like we had with the other girls, even though it was just us here. [Faith] made all these big posters of Audrey when she was [in] all different stages of her life. And she had a couple of outfits that she'd had on that she had saved that she'd put out pictures [of] and stuff. So they'd been up all weekend.''

Meanwhile, Tim recently spoke about spending time with his family amid the global health crisis, as he said he was enjoying having his daughters around for his ''date nights'' with Faith.

He said: ''Our date nights have really been cool for the last four weeks ... we've had my three daughters in. Everyone was tested and cleared and we came up on the hill here at the house and we never left. We sat outside, we set up tables outside, we played games, we watched movies. And we had a great time just hanging out. I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we've had as a family in a long, long time. And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together.''