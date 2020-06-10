Greenpeace plans to stage a series of virtual concerts to replace the usual festival season.

The environmental charity has announced its ambition to host exclusive performances from the likes of Tim Burgess, Alice Phoebe Lou, and Arlo Parks, with the coronavirus lockdown having decimated Greenpeace's original summer plans.

A spokesperson for the charity said: ''Normally at this time of year Greenpeace would be preparing to hit the road for a summer filled with festival appearances and collaborations, bringing their vital message to festival-goers across the land.

''This year, instead, Greenpeace has announced a way to keep the party and activism message strong - 'Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas)' - an inclusive online experience open to all.

''Greenpeace will present an array of music performances, live DJ sessions, plus much more, focusing on how - once the worst of the COVID crisis has settled - we must come together and push forward to build a fairer, safer, cleaner, and more resilient world.''

The upcoming event will be staged between June 18 and June 20, with music fans being able to enjoy the performances via a new interactive website at Actionallareas.org.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza has been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Chicago music festival have confirmed via Twitter that the spectacle will not take place in 2020 amid concerns over the ''health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community''.

A statement read: ''We wish we could bring Lollapalooza again to Grant Park this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned.

''The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community is always our highest priority.

''Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you.''