Tilda Swinton is pleased to see more gender-neutral awards categories after Berlin film festival announce they would be going through with this.
Tilda Swinton is pleased to see more gender-neutral awards categories.
The 'Doctor Strange' star has spoken out in support of Berlin film festival's decision to remove gender categories in the awards handed out.
Speaking in a masterclass at Venice Film Festival, she said: ''Humans are so interested in division and compartmentalising ourselves ... As we're really getting to understand now, this is not the way to go - dividing people up and prescribing a path for them, whether gender or race or class. It's just such a waste of life. Life is too short for all of this. I'm really happy to hear that about Berlin and I think it's pretty much inevitable that everybody will follow ... The whole idea of gender being fixed in any way, it just makes me claustrophobic. It just makes me sad to call yourself definitively heterosexual, definitively homosexual, definitively male, definitively female. It makes me want to go to sleep. So bravo, Berlin.''
Meanwhile, Tilda previously insisted she isn't ''remotely insulted'' when she is mistaken for a man because she is comfortable with herself.
The actress said: ''Oh, I think they're very tired, those people, they see somebody nearly six feet tall coming toward them with short hair, and they just say, 'Male assist.' So I'm not even remotely insulted. I have never been particularly hung up on what I look like. I was this height when I was 13, and you know, there's only so much I can do with myself ... Ageing is not something to be feared. I'm interested in wrinkles appearing - I think it's kind of fascinating. I wouldn't want to be 23 again. And I wouldn't want to be 53 again! I live with the reality that my life just gets better.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...