80s' pop star Tiffany is making a heavy punk rock record with LA Guns.

The 'I Think We're Alone Now' hitmaker has experimented with various genres over the years, with her 2011 LP, 'Rose Tattoo', heading down the country path, but her most recent record, 2018's 'Pieces of Me', saw her start to experiment with heavier sounds.

And after releasing a rockier rendition of her 1987 smash, Tiffany, 48, has teamed up with members of the legendary Los Angeles band on her upcoming album, 'Shadows', which features LA Guns' Tracii Guns, Scot Coogan, Johnny Martin and Ace Von Johnson, and more.

Tiffany - whose full name is Tiffany Darwish - said: ''I wanted to show my fans and critics that my journey to 'Shadows' was a continued inspiration of 'Pieces Of Me' but harder and more punk,

''This is a bridge to that heavier side of me, not to shock my fan.''

On working with LA Guns, Tiffany recently wrote on Instagram: ''Truly an honor to do music with @laguns ... wait until you hear the track! (sic)''

Before fans get to have their ears blasted with 'Shadows', Tiffany has lined up a stripped-back EP, 'Pieces of Me Unplugged', which features the track, 'King of Lies', out now.

She continued: ''This is a heavier rock song that I enjoy playing with a full band.

''It's about heartbreak, betrayal and when someone lets you down repeatedly. We all know someone that has done that.

''We all have felt the sting and pain when we realise a person we love, has taken everything from us all the way to the depths of our soul.

''You wake one day and see that it was all lies and a waste of time. That they are the King Of Lies.''

Tiffany is also plotting a tour once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

'Pieces of Me Unplugged' is released on May 22.