Tiffany Haddish is to star in 'Homecoming Queen'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actress will both lead and produce the new movie, which is inspired by the true story of her travelling to Africa thinking she was royalty, only to find that being ''royalty'' means something completely different there.

The script will be penned by Raamla Mohamed, whose previous credits include 'Scandal' and 'Little Fires Everywhere', but there is currently no director attached yet.

The movie will be distributed by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners and will be overseen by Holly Bario and Mia Maniscalco for the company.

Tiffany has starred in comedy flicks such as 'Girls Trip' and 'Night School' but turned down a role in Chris Rock's 2014 movie 'Top Five' as she thought it was disrespectful as she would have to go topless and film a degrading threesome scene.

She said: ''You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts. I remember that movie that Chris Rock did ['Top Five'] and it's like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he's supposed to 'blah' all over their faces - just let that baby batter go all up in their face.

''And it was like, 'Tiffany, they're offering you the role'. And I was like, 'I don't want that role. I'm a stand-up comedian and I don't let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?' Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you're not going to disrespect it.''