Tiffany Haddish tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old actress revealed she was working on a movie set when she learned that someone she ''wasn't in direct contact'' with contracted the virus, forcing the production to shut down.

Tiffany got herself tested as a result of the health scare but came back negative, before a friend told her they had also tested positive, which made her buy another test, only to find she was actually positive.

She explained: ''I wasn't in direct contact with [the person on the movie set], but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn't have the coronavirus.

''Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors - it was like $550. Which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes. Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I'm not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.''

The 'Night School' star quarantined herself for two weeks even though she didn't feel any symptoms, and eventually got the all clear with another negative test.

But Tiffany is confused, because although she was originally told she has the antibodies - meaning her body can resist coronavirus - a more recent test claimed she doesn't have antibodies in her system.

Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci - who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in America - in a video for her YouTube channel, she said: ''I stayed away from everybody, just stayed in my house, me and my dogs, and I practiced learning how to do the splits. And now I can do the splits. Then I went and tested again, didn't have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was like three months ago ... and I've been tested 12 times now since, because I've been working and everything.''

''Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don't have any antibodies. So I think I'm superhuman.''