Tiffany Haddish has had "She Ready” carved into her shaved head.

The 41-year-old actress debuted her shaven head in July and is now sporting a buzzcut with her famous catchphrase on the back of her head.

During an Instagram Live, in which she thanked her hairstylist LaMarr Randle for her new look, she said: "I’ve always wanted something cool on my head. When people see me coming they’ll be like, ‘I think that’s Tiffany.' Then I’m gonna walk past them and they gonna see "She Ready" and they gonna know what it is!”

The 'Girls Trip' star said last summer that the best part of having short locks is that when water hits her head "it feels like kisses from God".

She wrote at the time: "Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love! (sic)"

The fresh hairdo went down a treat with Tiffany's famous friends.

Her pal Kelly Rowland commented alongside a red heart emoji: "She don't need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous! (sic)"

Whilst actor Bill Dawes added in the comments section of her post: "You can pull it off beautifully with those eyes and that smile, Tiff. Plus, now you can have any hair in the world you want at any time without needing a wig cap. It’s the best! (sic)"

Tina Lawson - Beyonce's mother - also wrote alongside the photograph: "You look absolutely gorgeous !! I love it (sic)"

And Kate Hudson - who famously shaved her hair - branded it "freedom", writing: Best feeling ever ... #Freedom (sic)"

The 'Like A Boss' star previously revealed her boyfriend, Common, helped her to cut her hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: "My man cut it for me last week."