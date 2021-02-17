Tiffany Haddish dresses to be "ready".

The 'Night School' star - who is the new face of American luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue's 'Here for the Future' campaign - has revealed her wardrobe consists of "lots of bright colours, flair, comfortability, but also, sexiness."

Tiffany, 41, went on to explain that she likes to wear clothes that can transition from day to night and anything in between.

She added to People: "She ready to dance. She ready to work. She ready to work the red carpet. She ready to work the comedy stage. She ready to stand in front of the camera. She ready!"

Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer at Saks Fifth Avenue, hailed the comedienne as an "arbiter of fashion, culture and lifestyle".

She said: "Saks is committed to using our voice to engage with our customers in meaningful and authentic ways. As an arbiter of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Saks strives to elevate timely and relevant topics that are of interest to our customers."

The vibrant campaign shots include one of the 'Girls Trip' star in a bold crotchet dress.

While Tiffany is the female face of their spring book, music star Maluma is the face of the men's campaign.

The campaign will be on display in the window of Saks' world famous Manhattan flagship store in New York.

Meanwhile, the 'Nobody's Fool' star recently had her famous catchphrase, "She Ready”, shaved into her head.

The actress debuted her shaven head in July and got a buzzcut with the slogan on the back of her head in January.

During an Instagram Live, in which she thanked her hairstylist LaMarr Randle for her new look, she said: "I’ve always wanted something cool on my head. When people see me coming they’ll be like, ‘I think that’s Tiffany.' Then I’m gonna walk past them and they gonna see "She Ready" and they gonna know what it is!”