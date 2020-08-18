Tiffany Haddish thinks women should ''stop having sex'' until there is social justice.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress wants to see real change made in the world when it comes to social issues, and has jokingly said the best way to make those in charge - who are predominantly male - create the change she wants to see, is for all the women in the world to deny them sex.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', Tiffany was asked if her stand-up routine had changed amid the recent Black Lives Matter protests, and she said: ''Definitely. People are always asking me, 'Tiffany, what can we do? What can we do to make changes?' What I've incorporated in my comedy is something that I think that would work, that would change the systemic racism, the injustices that we all suffer. I think the key to it is: All women, just stop having sex. Everyone, just close their legs. Just shut it down.''

The 'Night School' star quipped that this tactic has ''happened in history before'', and added: ''If every woman just said, 'That's it. I'm closing my legs until justice is served, until there is change,' then things will be great.''

Tiffany even believes ''the Karens'' - which is the name typically given on the internet for women who don't agree with the push for social reform - will eventually change their minds, as they'll have to pick up ''all this sex'' that other women no longer want to do.

She joked: ''Karens are going to be like, 'Look, I know I was talking crazy a few months ago, but I cannot handle all this sex that I gotta do because everybody shut their legs. So, please, please register to vote. Please, let's make some change.' ''

Also during her appearance, Tiffany explained her decision to shave her head, which she quipped had left her feeling ''like a penis''.

She said: ''I wanted to know what I look like from my head to toe. Like, who am I from head to toe? Every religion talks about knowing thyself. And I know where all my moles are except for the ones that were on my head. And now I know that I have two moles on my head. And it's a little wrinkly in the back. And when it's all the way gone, it's very smooth. My head kind of feels like a penis, and that's kind of nice.''