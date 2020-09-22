Tiffany Haddish has been spending most of her time at her boyfriend Common's house because it's ''bigger'' than her own.

The 40-year-old actress has settled nicely into her new romance with the rapper and actor, as she says the couple have been spending almost all their time together at Common's house, because Tiffany says the Hills home is much nicer than her South Central LA pad.

She said: ''His house [is] bigger than my house, so that's nice. We spend way more time [at his place]. I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I've been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It's nice!''

And the 'Night School' star says the thing that swayed her into staying at Common's house was the size of his pool.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', she added: ''He has a pool, I got a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place ... His pool is definitely bigger than my pool, but he got one of them lap pools.''

Tiffany announced she was in a relationship with the 48-year-old rapper last month, after they met on the set of 2019 drama 'The Kitchen' and had been spotted together at Black Lives Matter protests in June.

However, their romance didn't blossom until the start of the coronavirus pandemic when they started working on a charity project with Bumble.

The 'Girls Trip' star also recently gushed over her new beau, whom she credits with helping to make her feel confident in herself knowing that somebody truly cares for her.

She said: ''This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship.

''I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.''

Common has also heaped praise on Tiffany, calling her ''a queen''.

He gushed: ''She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man.

''You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy.''